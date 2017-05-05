Morning Rush: Day care deaths, Obamacare repeal vote, Middle of the Map Fest

It’s The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Day care deaths

Unlicensed day cares have come under scrutiny after a 7-month-old Lenexa boy died at one. Tony Rizzo reports that Johnson County officials are unsure how many day care providers are operating illegally.

Middle of the Map Fest

Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest is here. In downtown KC, the Crossroads and Westport neighborhoods, more than 100 bands will perform through Saturday. Check out our guide.

Middle of the Map fast facts Ink's Middle of the Map fest brings three days of music featuring more than 100 bands to bars and venues in downtown Kansas City, and to the Crossroads and Westport neighborhoods.

Health bill vote

Eric Adler and Bryan Lowry report on Kansas Citians’ reaction to the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passing a health care bill to replace Obamacare on Thursday. Some complained of expensive premiums under Obamacare, while others wondered how they could afford insurance without subsidies.

House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill Republicans in the House passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA) on Thursday in a narrow 217 "yes" to 213 "no" vote. The bill is designed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The Star’s editorial board writes that the House’s vote came before ample analysis. And it excoriates the GOP for voting to rip health insurance from 24 million Americans.

Missouri budget

Jason Hancock reports the Missouri Senate struck a budget deal that preserves in-home and nursing home care assistance for disabled and elderly Missourians. Gov. Eric Greitens’ proposed budget called for saving $52 million by requiring proof of more severe disabilities to qualify for assistance.

Royals trounced

The Royals had the bejeezus beaten out of them, Sam Mellinger writes, on an otherwise lovely School Day at The K.