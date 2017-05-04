Driver loses control, barrels into separate homes in Olathe

Police were trying to determine what caused a driver to lose control of a car that damaged separate homes Thursday in Olathe.
The car struck a house at South Warwick Street and West 160th Place in Olathe about 5 p.m., then went through the backyard of that home and struck a second house, officials said.
@OlatheFire USAR Structural Specialist, R50, R51 & E57 working a car into 2 homes near 160th & Warwick. No injuries #buildingsafetymonth pic.twitter.com/hEbqnSuOOI— Jeff DeGraffenreid (@jgdegraffenreid) May 4, 2017
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
