Local

May 04, 2017 10:05 PM

Driver loses control, barrels into separate homes in Olathe

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were trying to determine what caused a driver to lose control of a car that damaged separate homes Thursday in Olathe.

The car struck a house at South Warwick Street and West 160th Place in Olathe about 5 p.m., then went through the backyard of that home and struck a second house, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Things you need to know before choosing a daycare

Things you need to know before choosing a daycare 0:43

Things you need to know before choosing a daycare
Life is 'one hell of a ride' for south Kansas City woman 3:00

Life is 'one hell of a ride' for south Kansas City woman
Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office 1:23

Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos