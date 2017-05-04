71-year-old KC man in wheelchair identified as victim hit by KC water department truck

Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian run over by a Kansas City Water Services dump truck in mid-March as James W. Tolson, 71, of Kansas City.
Tolson was crossing at 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue in a wheelchair the afternoon of March 16 when he was hit by the truck. He died at the scene.
According to an online obituary, Tolson was survived by his two daughters and several grandchildren. His lifelong companion, Alenvia Coleman, preceded him in death.
“He would ride the bus in his wheelchair to visit family and friends,” the obituary said. “James would even shop, which he loved to do.”
He had worked at Goodwill Industries for several years until he retired in 2002.
The dump truck, which was pulling a trailer, was headed south on Prospect. The driver had stopped at a red light at 63rd. When the light turned green, the dump truck started through the intersection, according to police.
Tolson rolled into the intersection in front of the dump truck, apparently to cross Prospect, according to police.
The driver of the dump truck told police that he didn’t see Tolson nor did he realize that he had hit someone. The driver told police that it felt like something had fallen off the trailer he was pulling, so he turned around to see what had fallen off.
When the driver got back to the intersection, he realized that he had hit and dragged Tolson across the intersection, according to police. The driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
No citations were issued.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
