Mural depicting community at 35th and Prospect to be celebrated Saturday

Kansas City community groups have planned a family-friendly event this weekend at a vacant lot at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Featuring food, music and activities for children, the day is meant to celebrate the installation of a mural at the lot late last year.
In October 2016, more than 300 residents painted several mural panels, working one night a week for five weeks. The mural features scenes from the neighborhood.
Preparations for the celebration start Friday at 4 p.m. with a volunteer clean-up at the lot.
On Saturday, the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, with a commemoration celebration and public speakers at 11 a.m.
Sponsors of the event include the Kansas City No Violence Alliance, Storyteller’s, Inc., the Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center, Auto Tech and Greater Kansas City LISC.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments