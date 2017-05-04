Morning Rush: Settlement in Verrückt death, KCI screens for paper, Google Doc phishing

It’s The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Settlement in Verrückt death
The family of Caleb Schwab will receive a nearly $20 million settlement for the boy’s death on the Verrückt water slide last year. Steve Vockrodt has the story.
Airport security
The newest thing travelers at the airport must have screened is … paper? That’s according to many KCI travelers, as reported by Robert Cronkleton, but a TSA spokesman said the practice has stopped.
Garth 2.0
Garth Brooks return to KC will kick off Friday. If you’re planning your trip, this guide to food and drinks near the Sprint Center could come in handy. And Timothy Finn tells us why people love the country icon so much.
Royals … score runs?
It was a wild night Wednesday for the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Vahe Gregorian writes, “A little offensive juice can go a long way for the Royals.”
Google Doc phishing scam
Did you get that phishing email that feigned to be sending you a link to a Google Doc? Leah Becerra walks you through the first thing to do to ensure you haven’t been hacked.
