Ramp from I-35 near Liberty remains closed after overnight tractor-trailer crash

The ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to U.S. 69 near Liberty remained closed for the morning’s rush hour after a crash involving a tractor-trailer late Wednesday.
The crash involving a pickup truck and the tractor-trailer happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday on the ramp to Claycomo, causing the lanes of northbound I-35 to close. The highway has reopened but the ramp remains closed.
The collision caused the semi to spill part of its load. The truck was hauling cleaning solution, according to KCTV.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the highway is expected to reopen about 7:30 a.m.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments