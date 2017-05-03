Amid all-too-fresh emotions, fallen officers honored at ceremony in Kansas City, Kan.

The weather was as raw as the emotions still felt by the men and women of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.
The killings of two officers last year brought an immediacy and poignancy to Wednesday’s annual memorial service for the department’s fallen officers.
Because of the weather, the ceremony, planned for outside city hall, was moved indoors.
People packed the room inside city hall to remember Capt. Robert David Melton, Detective Brad Lancaster and the 17 other Kansas City, Kan., officers killed in the line of duty.
Melton was fatally shot last July while attempting to stop a suspect in a drive-by shooting.
Lancaster was killed last May by a man fleeing from police near the Kansas Speedway.
Their names are the latest to be etched into the memorial that now sits outside city hall.
Members of their families were there, and Police Chief Terry Zeigler presented them with flags that had been flown above the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Zeigler choked back tears as he spoke about the officers and their sacrifice.
“Their names are on the monument because of how they died,” he said. “But they are heroes because of how they chose to live their lives.”
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt talked about how much is owed to police officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect their fellow citizens.
“We say thank you,” he said. “But we don’t say that enough.”
Scott Kirkpatrick, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Kansas City, Kan., said the memorial for fallen officers was erected in the early 1980s.
“Prior to 2016, we only had to add the names of three of our brothers,” he said. “We went almost 18 years without feeling the pain of losing one of our own.”
Kirkpatrick read the names of all 19 officers killed in the line of duty, starting with Detective John Gilley, who was killed almost 128 years ago.
On May 11, 1889, Gilley was sitting in a courtroom when a burglary suspect he had arrested pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the neck.
Gilley and two other officers fatally shot the suspect. The detective died two days later.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
