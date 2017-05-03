In constant wet weather, Johnson County fire and police stage rescue — of ducklings

OK, we’ve all heard of rescuing a kitten from a tree. But ducklings?
With this rain, you’d think baby ducks would be the last critters to need help.
But around noon Wednesday, rescuers from the Overland Park Fire Department and Merriam police managed to extract a family of ducklings trapped in what, on Twitter, was described as five little ducklings trapped in a drain near the Ikea Merriam Home Furnishing store east of Interstate 35, between Johnson Drive and Shawnee Mission Parkway.
In the end, the number was nine, which Merriam police placed safe and sound in a cardboard box stuffed with warm fabric. But then they found their parent.
“Reunification with momma duck,” Merriam police tweeted out, as the ducks waddled away.
