Overland Park police seeking missing woman

Overland Park police are asking for help to find a 27-year-old woman reported missing by her family.
Marilyn R. Chaney was last seen around 8 p.m., April 27, in the 11200 block of West 95th Street.
Police said they don’t believe at this time that foul play is involved, but her family said she had never been missing before for this length of time.
Her cell phone is not activated and she doesn’t have access to a vehicle.
Chaney is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Overland Park police at 913-344-8724.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
