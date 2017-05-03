Local

May 03, 2017 7:47 AM

Morning Rush: Oak mite battle, Jamaal Charles to Broncos, Missouri Senate disarray

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Oak mite fight could get federal dollars

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, helped get an item in the omnibus budget bill to study the infestation of oak mites, reports Bryan Lowry. “We still know very little” about predicting and preventing oak mite outbreaks, the senator said.

Nelson-Atkins Museum reaches accord with neighbors

For years, neighborhood opposition has challenged expansion of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Diane Stafford reports. But recently those neighbors and museum officials reached an accord, which includes preserving multiple William Rockhill Nelson homes, satisfying residents. One called the process “nothing short of transformational.”

Museum neighbors finally in agreement with expansion

After years of fierce neighborhood opposition and legal battles, neighbors of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art have reached an accord with museum officials concerning its immediate expansion plans. Satellite image by Google Earth.

Neil Nakahodo and Diane Stafford The Kansas City Star

Missouri Senate reaches new level of disarray

Addressing Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard as “Ronnie,” Sen. Ryan Silvey criticized the controversial senator in an open letter released Tuesday: “I, and many others, are comforted by the fact that you only have one year left to play these political games,” reports Jason Hancock.

Senate leader Ron Richard: 'Tell him to kiss my ass'

Senate President pro temp Ron Richard responded to questions earlier this month about a bill he sponsored that would benefit major donor.

Jason Hancock The Kansas City Star

And in the Kansas Senate, Hunter Woodall reports a new tax bill, which would have increased revenues by an estimated $879 million, fell apart.

Editorial: Politics and KC’s police chief search

The Star’s editorial board writes that Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens should stay out of the search for Kansas City’s next police chief. Greitens, however, has the power to replace three of the five current members of the city’s Board of Police Commissioners, which will head the search for the next chief.

Jamaal Charles signs with Broncos

Jamaal Charles is now a Denver Bronco, and Sam Mellinger writes the star running back may be angry, even bitter, about his years in Kansas City.

Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who signed with an enemy team

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles joined a treacherous list of NFL players who signed with his old team’s rival when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos. Here are 10 star players who have caused their old fanbase pain by signing with the enemy.

Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Topeka police officer rescues child from pond

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos