Morning Rush: Oak mite battle, Jamaal Charles to Broncos, Missouri Senate disarray

Oak mite fight could get federal dollars
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, helped get an item in the omnibus budget bill to study the infestation of oak mites, reports Bryan Lowry. “We still know very little” about predicting and preventing oak mite outbreaks, the senator said.
Nelson-Atkins Museum reaches accord with neighbors
For years, neighborhood opposition has challenged expansion of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Diane Stafford reports. But recently those neighbors and museum officials reached an accord, which includes preserving multiple William Rockhill Nelson homes, satisfying residents. One called the process “nothing short of transformational.”
Missouri Senate reaches new level of disarray
Addressing Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard as “Ronnie,” Sen. Ryan Silvey criticized the controversial senator in an open letter released Tuesday: “I, and many others, are comforted by the fact that you only have one year left to play these political games,” reports Jason Hancock.
And in the Kansas Senate, Hunter Woodall reports a new tax bill, which would have increased revenues by an estimated $879 million, fell apart.
Editorial: Politics and KC’s police chief search
The Star’s editorial board writes that Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens should stay out of the search for Kansas City’s next police chief. Greitens, however, has the power to replace three of the five current members of the city’s Board of Police Commissioners, which will head the search for the next chief.
Jamaal Charles signs with Broncos
Jamaal Charles is now a Denver Bronco, and Sam Mellinger writes the star running back may be angry, even bitter, about his years in Kansas City.
