Speed limit to change Wednesday for 3-mile stretch of U.S. 71 in south Kansas City

Beginning Wednesday, drivers will be able to legally drive faster along a stretch of U.S. 71 in south Kansas City.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the new speed limit will take effect Wednesday along a 3-mile stretch of U.S. 71 from about a half-mile south of 75th Street to just north of the 3-Trails Crossing interchange.
MoDOT officials announced late last month that the speed limit would change from 55 mph to 65 mph along that stretch of the highway.
During a study of the area, traffic engineers found that 85 percent of the people who drive along that stretch of U.S. 71 drive closer to 70 mph. Research shows that the closer the speed limit is to the speed that the majority of drivers are going, the lower the crash risk.
Transportation officials determined that section of the highway could handle a higher speed limit.
Because the section of the highway north of 75th Street, also known as the Bruce R. Watkins Drive, looks and functions like an urban road, with stoplights and numerous bridges, the speed limit will remain unchanged.
