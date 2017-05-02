Local

May 02, 2017 10:08 AM

Teen motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Lawrence Country Club

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Monday night.

Seth Quick was driving a Kawasaki motorcyle with a male juvenile passenger when the motorcycle collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer. The crash occurred at McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road near the Lawrence Country Club.

Quick was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old woman driving the Mitsubishi suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Quick’s juvenile passenger was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet, but Quick was not, Lawrence police said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Emergency repairs slows traffic to a crawl in downtown KC

Emergency repairs slows traffic to a crawl in downtown KC 0:36

Emergency repairs slows traffic to a crawl in downtown KC
Mayor proclaims Kansas City's support for International Workers' Day 1:42

Mayor proclaims Kansas City's support for International Workers' Day
Dog chained to cinder block in lake looks for good home 1:47

Dog chained to cinder block in lake looks for good home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos