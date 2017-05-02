Teen motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Lawrence Country Club

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Monday night.
Seth Quick was driving a Kawasaki motorcyle with a male juvenile passenger when the motorcycle collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer. The crash occurred at McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road near the Lawrence Country Club.
Quick was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old woman driving the Mitsubishi suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Lawrence Police Department.
Quick’s juvenile passenger was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet, but Quick was not, Lawrence police said.
Comments