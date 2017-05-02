Morning Rush: Archdiocese drops Girl Scouts, killer Kansas virus, KC Scholars named

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Here's what you need to know:
Archdiocese drops Girl Scouts
Judy Thomas reports that the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas will sever ties with Girl Scout troops and will instead switch its support to a Christian-based scouting program. The move angered some, who say Girl Scouts is a respected program.
Killer Kansas virus still a mystery
Andy Marso tells the story of a farmer from Bourbon County who died in 2014 from an unknown disease. The disease, later named Bourbon virus, is similar to others overseas that are spread by mosquitoes and ticks. Marso gives new details on what officials know about the disease.
KC Scholars’ big surprise
For 608 schoolchildren and adults, Monday was a day to be remembered. A new program, KC Scholars, rewarded scholarships to 608 people yesterday. The program is designed to carry forward a Kauffman Foundation mission to help low- and modest-income families complete higher education.
ABC News analyst meets editorial board
A former political operative turned analyst for ABC News met with The Star’s editorial board Monday. Matthew Dowd discussed the polarization of the two parties with Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling.
Fresh start for the Royals?
Vahe Gregorian writes that the Royals, after snapping a nine-game losing streak against the White Sox Monday, will now cling to the most mundane of routines to keep the wins coming.
