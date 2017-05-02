Local

May 02, 2017 7:41 AM

Morning Rush: Archdiocese drops Girl Scouts, killer Kansas virus, KC Scholars named

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Archdiocese drops Girl Scouts

Judy Thomas reports that the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas will sever ties with Girl Scout troops and will instead switch its support to a Christian-based scouting program. The move angered some, who say Girl Scouts is a respected program.

Killer Kansas virus still a mystery

Andy Marso tells the story of a farmer from Bourbon County who died in 2014 from an unknown disease. The disease, later named Bourbon virus, is similar to others overseas that are spread by mosquitoes and ticks. Marso gives new details on what officials know about the disease.

New viruses add to danger from ticks

The recently discovered Bourbon virus and Heartland virus are two more reasons to avoid ticks. Infectious disease doctor Dana Hawkinson of the University of Kansas Health System talks about the dangers and how to avoid being infected.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

KC Scholars’ big surprise

For 608 schoolchildren and adults, Monday was a day to be remembered. A new program, KC Scholars, rewarded scholarships to 608 people yesterday. The program is designed to carry forward a Kauffman Foundation mission to help low- and modest-income families complete higher education.

Mother, son surprised with KC Scholars scholarships

Chaquita Weston smiled at her son, Kenyon Childress, 14, after they both received college scholarships from KC Scholars on Monday at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School in Kansas City. The Kauffman Foundation has donated $79 million for the new scholarship program.

Allison Long The Kansas City Star

ABC News analyst meets editorial board

A former political operative turned analyst for ABC News met with The Star’s editorial board Monday. Matthew Dowd discussed the polarization of the two parties with Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling.

ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board

Colleen Nelson and Dave Helling of the Star's Editorial Board talk with Matthew Dowd about President Trump, moving beyond partisanship and restoring trust in the political system.

Colleen Nelson, Dave Helling and Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Fresh start for the Royals?

Vahe Gregorian writes that the Royals, after snapping a nine-game losing streak against the White Sox Monday, will now cling to the most mundane of routines to keep the wins coming.

New month, new Royals? 'The mind is a mysterious thing,' says Ned Yost

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and players talk about getting back to playing winning baseball.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Emergency repairs slows traffic to a crawl in downtown KC

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos