Morning Rush: Archdiocese drops Girl Scouts, killer Kansas virus, KC Scholars named

2:30 New viruses add to danger from ticks
4:40 Blue Valley superintendent explains middle school study
1:15 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts
5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board
1:42 Mayor proclaims Kansas City's support for International Workers' Day
1:39 Science City adds new outdoor exhibit designed by elementary school students
1:38 Mother, son surprised with KC Scholars scholarships
1:40 Kansas City takes on Trump over climate change
2:28 Devastating floodwaters create state of emergency in Missouri
1:29 Water rescues, fast moving water in Missouri prompt state of emergency

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann has told parishes in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas to phase out their involvement with Girl Scouts and switch to a Christian-based scouting organization called American Heritage Girls. Neil Nakahodo, Susan Pfanmuller and Judy L. Thomas The Kansas City Star