May 02, 2017 6:41 AM

Emergency repairs along I-29/35 slow traffic to a crawl on east side of downtown KC

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Emergency repairs along Interstate 29/35 in downtown Kansas City has slowed Tuesday’s rush hour traffic to a crawl on the city’s east side of the downtown loop.

Crews have reduced northbound I-29/35 to two lanes between the highway’s split with Interstate 70 and ramp from The Paseo.

Repairs are being made to a damaged box culvert owned by Kansas City that is believed to have failed because of the recently heavy rains.

Overnight Monday, crews had reduced northbound I-29/35 to one lane. All lanes were expected to reopen by the morning rush hour, but crews remained at the site as of 6:30 a.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advised drivers to allow extra time because the location of the work was expected to cause significant delays.

  Comments  

