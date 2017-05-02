Emergency repairs along I-29/35 slow traffic to a crawl on east side of downtown KC

Emergency repairs along Interstate 29/35 in downtown Kansas City has slowed Tuesday’s rush hour traffic to a crawl on the city’s east side of the downtown loop.
Crews have reduced northbound I-29/35 to two lanes between the highway’s split with Interstate 70 and ramp from The Paseo.
Repairs are being made to a damaged box culvert owned by Kansas City that is believed to have failed because of the recently heavy rains.
Overnight Monday, crews had reduced northbound I-29/35 to one lane. All lanes were expected to reopen by the morning rush hour, but crews remained at the site as of 6:30 a.m.
The Missouri Department of Transportation advised drivers to allow extra time because the location of the work was expected to cause significant delays.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments