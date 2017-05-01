Burned puppy in KCK not set on fire after all, police say; Aurora was hurt in accident

Police say a puppy found badly burned in Kansas City, Kan., was injured accidentally.
Authorities initially thought the puppy was intentionally set on fire after it was found Saturday with extensive burn injuries.
But on Monday, police said investigators learned that the puppy, who has been named Aurora, had knocked over a pan of grease while her owners were cooking.
The owners attempted to treat the animal but could not afford veterinary care.
As a “last resort,” the owners contacted animal control because they knew the dog would be cared for, according to police.
Police said the puppy is being treated and showing “great” day to day improvement.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
