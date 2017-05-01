Local

May 01, 2017 12:32 PM

More than a ton of prescription drugs turned in to Overland Park police

By Tony Rizzo

More than a ton of prescription drugs were turned in to Overland Park police on Saturday as part of the national prescription drug take back day.

People dropped off more than 2,400 pounds of drugs at eight locations in Overland Park.

Thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country participate in the annual event, designed to take unused, expired and unwanted drugs out of circulation.

Since 2011, Overland Park police have collected more than 14,000 pounds of drugs during the take back events.

