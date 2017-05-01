Morning Rush: Nana’s nightmare, voices on Trump’s first 100 days, NFL Draft grades

3:41 Cosplayers get in character at Planet Comicon Kansas City Pause

2:07 Ian Grillot honored as American Hero for intervening in Olathe shooting at Austins

1:17 Six Pittsburg students honored for their work at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

0:43 Pothole damages cars on I-70 in Kansas City

3:11 Pittsburg High School student journalists in the spotlight

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:06 One killed, four injured in blast at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant

0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events