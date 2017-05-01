Local

Morning Rush: Nana’s nightmare, voices on Trump’s first 100 days, NFL Draft grades

By Adam Darby and Michelle Smith

The Kansas City Star

Nana’s nightmare

Judy Conway, whose grandson Adrian Jones was abused and starved in the Kansas City, Kan., home of his father and stepmother, says images recorded by surveillance cameras made her face an evil she never imagined existed or can yet explain. Michael Jones, the father, will be sentenced Wednesday. Laura Bauer reports.

Readers, leaders assess Trump’s first 100 days

We asked more than 100 people to tell us in 100 words what they think of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. You’ll find many of their responses here, some edited and condensed. You will recognize some of the names; others may be people you’ve never met. All say they’ve watched the new administration closely.

Kansas town helps teen in need

People in Concordia, Kan., teamed up to give a troubled Florida teen a place to learn and live. They helped her earn a GED so she could enroll at Cloud County Community College. Jatoria McGirt also runs track and has qualified for the 100 meters and 200 meters at the junior college nationals in May.

Doctor is a top-paid drug promoter

Steven Simon of The Pain Management Clinic in Overland Park has been paid at least $194,000 by a pharmaceutical company to promote a drug to treat constipation caused by opioid use, reports Andy Marso. Meanwhile, Simon has also prescribed opioids to many patients.

Chiefs get an A

The Star’s Terez Paylor delivers his NFL Draft report cards for all 32 teams. The Kansas City Chiefs are among a handful of teams receiving an A.

