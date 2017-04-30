Local

April 30, 2017 3:17 PM

Pothole damages more than a dozen vehicles on I-70 in KC

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Traffic along westbound Interstate 70 came to crawl Sunday afternoon when more than a dozen vehicles were damaged when they struck a pothole near the Paseo

Several of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene, according to media reports.

The damaged vehicles caused traffic to back up into the Jackson Curve on westbound I-70.

The Kansas City District of the Missouri Department of Transportation said on Twitter that those who had damage from the pothole can call its customer service center at 888-Ask-MoDOT (888-275-6636) to file a claim.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

