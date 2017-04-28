Kansas high school senior videos special graduation at bedside of her dying mother

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee Pause 1:11 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 4.0 1:17 New attempt to stop downtown hotel 0:54 Olathe North student holds graduation ceremony at dying mother's bedside 4:34 Pastor Adam Hamilton on Tinder, hookup culture and orgasm 3:18 Pastor Adam Hamilton shows his childhood beer can collection on Beer Hour 6:44 Pastor Adam Hamilton on millennials' detachment from church 2:09 ALS paralyzed her body, but not her mind 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant 2:28 Protesters throw a wrench into Kris Kobach's speech Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

McKenzie Sherman, 18, held a special graduation at the bedside of her mother at St. Luke’s Hospital. “She doesn’t have much time left here on earth, but she will forever be in my heart,” Sherman wrote. Kenzie Sherman Facebook