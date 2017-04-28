Beer Hour: Adam Hamilton talks God, Tinder, gay marriage, how religion can appeal to young people

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy Johns employee Pause 2:28 Protesters throw a wrench into Kris Kobach's speech 2:09 ALS paralyzed her body, but not her mind 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant 1:11 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 4.0 0:45 Crews clean up cooking oil that spilled into Brush Creek 2:23 Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School 1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers 3:12 Leavenworth prison audit 2:25 It's unclear whether oak leaf itch mites bite pets Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In the second episode of The Star's weekly Facebook Live show Beer Hour, Rev. Adam Hamilton of the Church of the Resurrection shows his beer can collection from childhood to reporter Katy Bergen as he talked about his upbringing in the South of Kansas City. Shelly Yang and Katy Bergen The Kansas City Star