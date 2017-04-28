Morning Rush: Hope after wreck, Chiefs draft quarterback, arts campus moves ahead

4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant Pause

2:28 Protesters throw a wrench into Kris Kobach's speech

0:45 Crews clean up cooking oil that spilled into Brush Creek

1:11 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 4.0

0:58 KC fire crews clean up vegetable oil after truck overturns

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

2:23 Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School

1:34 A block from future tiny houses, veterans help veterans

1:52 How to use the new green bike boxes at some Kansas City intersections