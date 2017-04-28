Local

April 28, 2017 7:43 AM

Morning Rush: Hope after wreck, Chiefs draft quarterback, arts campus moves ahead

By Michelle Smith

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

After crash, hope and forgiveness

An Air Force couple in Missouri maintained their faith and found forgiveness after their baby was forced into premature birth after a head-on wreck. Now the story of Staff Sgt. Jevon McBride, wife Julie McBride and Juliana will be featured in the March of Dimes national material, Eric Adler reports.

Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter.

Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Chiefs draft a quarterback in first round

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday after trading up from No. 27 to No. 10 in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs gave up a first and third-round pick this year and a first-round pick next year to the Buffalo Bills, Terez A. Paylor reports.

It’s a spectacular, smart and potentially franchise-shifting risk, says Star columnist Sam Mellinger.

Experience the Chiefs' NFL Draft party and hear from new QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs fans were thrilled the team traded up from the 27th spot to the 10th pick to draft Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spoke to the sports media via conference call shortly after being selected by the Chiefs.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

UMKC downtown arts campus moves ahead

The Missouri Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would authorize the state to borrow $48 million to help fund the UMKC downtown arts campus, which would be adjacent to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. All that remains is the signature of Gov. Eric Greitens.

Agriculture secretary visits KC

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue touted President Donald Trump’s deal-making ability during a Thursday visit to Kansas City less than 24 hours after the White House announced plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. Perdue also hited that next year’s farm bill could include changes to food stamp policy, Bryan Lowry reports.

New agriculture secretary touts Trump's deal-making

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue discusses the announcement that the U.S. will renegotiate NAFTA during his Kansas City visit.

blowry@kcstar.com

Pet the stingrays

The Kansas City Zoo will build a $1.5 million exhibit to allow visitors to reach in and touch stingrays, exotic but harmless aquatic animals. Construction is to begin in October near the penguin exhibit and the attraction is expected to open by May 1, 2018. Matt Campbell reports.

