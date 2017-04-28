Morning Rush: Hope after wreck, Chiefs draft quarterback, arts campus moves ahead

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Here’s what you need to know:
After crash, hope and forgiveness
An Air Force couple in Missouri maintained their faith and found forgiveness after their baby was forced into premature birth after a head-on wreck. Now the story of Staff Sgt. Jevon McBride, wife Julie McBride and Juliana will be featured in the March of Dimes national material, Eric Adler reports.
Chiefs draft a quarterback in first round
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday after trading up from No. 27 to No. 10 in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs gave up a first and third-round pick this year and a first-round pick next year to the Buffalo Bills, Terez A. Paylor reports.
It’s a spectacular, smart and potentially franchise-shifting risk, says Star columnist Sam Mellinger.
UMKC downtown arts campus moves ahead
The Missouri Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would authorize the state to borrow $48 million to help fund the UMKC downtown arts campus, which would be adjacent to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. All that remains is the signature of Gov. Eric Greitens.
Agriculture secretary visits KC
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue touted President Donald Trump’s deal-making ability during a Thursday visit to Kansas City less than 24 hours after the White House announced plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. Perdue also hited that next year’s farm bill could include changes to food stamp policy, Bryan Lowry reports.
Pet the stingrays
The Kansas City Zoo will build a $1.5 million exhibit to allow visitors to reach in and touch stingrays, exotic but harmless aquatic animals. Construction is to begin in October near the penguin exhibit and the attraction is expected to open by May 1, 2018. Matt Campbell reports.
