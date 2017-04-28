Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:28 Protesters throw a wrench into Kris Kobach's speech Pause 0:45 Crews clean up cooking oil that spilled into Brush Creek 1:52 How to use the new green bike boxes at some Kansas City intersections 0:58 KC fire crews clean up vegetable oil after truck overturns 1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC 1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation 2:23 Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School 1:34 A block from future tiny houses, veterans help veterans 3:12 Leavenworth prison audit 2:25 It's unclear whether oak leaf itch mites bite pets Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star