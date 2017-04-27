KC fire crews clean up vegetable oil after truck overturns on Country Club Plaza

A semi-tractor truck transporting recycled vegetable oil overturned and spilled its contents into Brush Creek on the Country Club Plaza, according to Kansas City fire officials.
Fire crews were called to Roanoke Road and J. C. Nichols Parkway around 2:30 p.m. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Kansas City police said the driver was northbound on Ward Parkway and a left turn onto the bridge that spans over Brush Creek. It appeared the driver took the turn too fast, struck a curb and toppled over, spilling gallons of vegetable oil into the creek.
Four fire trucks responded and along with two trucks designed to collect the oil and other debris.
A giant grease slick had spread across the water in Brush Creek. Fire and clean up crews used large hoses to collect the oil from the creek. A large absorbent barrier was placed in the water across the creek on the east side to prevent the oil from spreading.
“We are in process of cleaning it up,” said Deputy Fire Chief James Garrett.
No word on how much of the brownish vegetable oil got into the creek, Garrett said.
Traffic in the immediate area is being diverted while fire crews cleaned up the spilled.
Pedestrians held their noses as they walked past the spillage.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Eric Adler: 816-234-4431, @eadler
