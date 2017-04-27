Local

April 27, 2017 7:18 AM

Morning Rush: White Privilege Conference in KC, NFL Draft predictions, pricey produce

By Adam Darby

adarby@kcstar.com

White Privilege Conference

The conference, which has grown into an annual event that has been hosted throughout the nation — comes to Kansas City Thursday through Sunday for the first time.

Founder Eddie Moore Jr.: “I want to be clear,” he says, in case Kansas City might not know what’s coming. “This is not a ‘diversity’ conference. It’s not a kumbaya experience.” Joe Robertson reports.

Pricey produce

After years of drought, California farmers have experienced heavy rains that delayed spring vegetable planting and caused some disease, reports Matt Campbell. That has led to shortages and higher prices across the country, which depends a great deal on California for vegetable crops. Fruit crops have not been much affected.

‘I’m heartbroken’

Two months after surgeons halted his son-to-father kidney transplant on Valentine’s Day, Alan Chapman finds himself trying to cope once again with being told he can’t have the surgery. This time, the University of Kansas Health System turned down his return to the operating room because it’s too high-risk, Chapman said. Donna McGuire reports.

NFL Draft tonight

Here is the fourth and final first-round NFL Draft projection from The Star’s Chiefs beat writer, Terez A. Paylor.

Melinda Henneberger on Trump’s wall

In retrospect, we should never have been so hopelessly linear and literal-minded as to think that when Donald Trump spoke of building a big, beautiful wall along our southern border, he meant an actual brick-and-mortar structure one could touch, climb or maybe even have to pay for. A column by Melinda Henneberger.

