Carbon monoxide victim died just ‘talking to a friend’

Kansas City, Kan., police on Wednesday identified two people who died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Sunday.
Carolyn K. Williams-Cottier, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., and Trevor B. Roth, 30, of Dodge City, Kan., were found dead inside a vehicle in a Wal-Mart parking lot in the 10800 block of Parallel Parkway.
Police said their deaths had been classified as accidental.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Williams-Cottier’s family with funeral expenses.
“She passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning without knowing the danger. She was innocently spending time talking with a friend, just like we all do,” according to the person who set up the account.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
