Kearney man dies after being ejected from dump truck during crash

A Kearney man died Tuesday afternoon from injuries he suffered when he was ejected from a dump truck during a crash along U.S. 36 near Stewartsville, Mo.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the deceased as 30-year-old Paul Binkley.
Binkley was driving west on U.S. 36 near Stewartsville in a 2007 Peterbilt 357 dump truck about 2:50 p.m. when it traveled off the road. Binkley over corrected and the truck went back off the road. The truck struck a utility pole and overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Binkley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected during the crash and was found underneath the dump truck, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Binkley was taken to a hospital in St. Joseph, where he was pronounced dead about 4 p.m.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
