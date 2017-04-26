Local

April 26, 2017 8:40 AM

Kearney man dies after being ejected from dump truck during crash

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A Kearney man died Tuesday afternoon from injuries he suffered when he was ejected from a dump truck during a crash along U.S. 36 near Stewartsville, Mo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the deceased as 30-year-old Paul Binkley.

Binkley was driving west on U.S. 36 near Stewartsville in a 2007 Peterbilt 357 dump truck about 2:50 p.m. when it traveled off the road. Binkley over corrected and the truck went back off the road. The truck struck a utility pole and overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Binkley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected during the crash and was found underneath the dump truck, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Binkley was taken to a hospital in St. Joseph, where he was pronounced dead about 4 p.m.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Arrests made after student threatened with gun on Facebook Live

Arrests made after student threatened with gun on Facebook Live 1:30

Arrests made after student threatened with gun on Facebook Live
How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber 0:58

How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber
Leavenworth prison audit 3:12

Leavenworth prison audit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos