April 26, 2017 7:32 AM

Morning Rush: Trumpiest county still loyal, Verrückt still stands, Alexander’s journey

By Adam Darby and Michelle Smith

The Kansas City Star

Trumpiest county in Missouri

Some in rural Mercer County, Mo., which delivered the highest percent of Donald Trump votes of any Missouri county, are as positive as ever about a president who’s about to wrap up his first 100 days. They’re not so high on comments about their community on social media.

Verrückt still stands

When Schlitterbahn opens again for the season, the Verrückt water slide may still be standing as a grim reminder of last summer’s tragedy, Ian Cummings reports. Schlitterbahn officials say they want to remove the water slide, but a court order won’t allow them to do that yet.

KCATA channels Uber

The Kansas City Area Transportation Department, in partnership with Transdev, will roll out an app-based public transit service called RideKC Freedom On-Demand on Monday. Robert A. Cronkleton reports that the Uber-like service, while opened to the general public, is aimed at improving the mobility of those with disabilities.

Alexander’s journey

Nine-year-old British boy Alexander Goodwin, who came to Kansas City for cancer treatment, recently finished what he hopes was his final round of chemotherapy. But his medical calendar remains heavily booked, reports Donna McGuire.

She can’t move or speak, but she writes a blog

ALS robbed Michelle Melland of her ability to move, speak and breathe on her own, but not of living a fulfilling life. Her latest achievement: weekly book reviews written using her eye movement.

