Fort Osage School District investigating threat targeting African-American students

The Fort Osage School District is investigating a threat targeting African-American students allegedly made by two high school students on social media.
Fort Osage High School Principal Scott Moore sent parents a statement alerting them of the post, according to media reports.
The statement, obtained by the media, said:
“We were made aware of a social media post, via Snapchat, that was made yesterday afternoon that included racial slurs and threats towards our students and school. We began our investigation immediately and have now identified the two students who were responsible for creating the post. We are currently working with the Jackson Country Sheriff’s Department and the students’ families. This matter is not being taken lightly and consequences have been assigned.”
Moore went on to express appreciation to the parents and students who brought the post to the school’s attention.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments