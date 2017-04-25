Area high schools ranked among the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report

U.S. News and World Report is out with its ranking of more than 22,000 public high schools across the country and Park Hill High School is rated highest in the Kansas City area.
No area schools in Kansas or Missouri ranked in the top 700 schools. Park Hill came in at 749 followed by three Blue Valley Schools that ranked above 1,000 — Blue Valley North 790, Blue Valley 944 and Blue Valley South West at 960.
The magazine also put out a list of the best charter schools, Magnet and STEM schools in all 50 states. The best of these such schools were in Arizona, Texas and New Jersey. The top three schools in Kansas are in the Blue Valley district. The top two schools in Missouri are in St. Louis.
To produce the 2017 list of best high schools U.S. News and World Report partnered with a North Carolina-based global nonprofit social science research firm. Considered in the ranking process was how students scored in reading and math on state standardized proficiency tests, a school’s graduation rate, and the degree to which the school prepares students for college-level work.
Also factored in determining a school’s placement on the list was the percentages of economically disadvantaged students – who tend to score lower – enrolled at the schools. That was done to identify schools performing much better than statistical expectations.
The magazine also gave gold, silver and bronze with gold being the highest rank to 6,041 highest-scoring schools. The Kansas City area had no gold schools but did have 12 schools ranked at the silver level in the range of 501 to 2,609 on the overall list.
To see where your high school ranked compared to other schools in country go to see the full list.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
