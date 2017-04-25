Local

April 25, 2017 1:48 PM

Two people found in car at KCK Wal-Mart parking lot died of carbon monoxide poisoning

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Two people found Sunday morning in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Kansas City, Kan., died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter.

The bodies were discovered in the 10900 block of Parallel Avenue, located across the street from the Legends Outlets shopping center.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No other details were released.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

