Two people found in car at KCK Wal-Mart parking lot died of carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people found Sunday morning in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Kansas City, Kan., died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter.
The bodies were discovered in the 10900 block of Parallel Avenue, located across the street from the Legends Outlets shopping center.
The names of the victims have not been released.
The 2 individuals we found in the parking lot of Walmart died from carbon monoxide poisoning. https://t.co/oXYtpJr5Qu— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 25, 2017
No other details were released.
