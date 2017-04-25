Local

April 25, 2017 1:33 PM

Victim of three-vehicle wreck in Independence was Creighton, Mo., man

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Ronnie E. Faulkner was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. 40 and Interstate 470 in Independence, police said Tuesday.

The wreck occurred about Saturday afternoon when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling south on Interstate 470 lost control and left the road. The truck went down an embankment onto U.S. 40 and struck two vehicles.

Faulkner, 38, of Creighton, Mo. died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

