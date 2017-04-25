Motorcycle crash in Cass County kills 59-year-old Blue Springs grandfather

A 59-year-old Blue Springs father and grandfather died Monday evening from injuries he suffered when a car crossed into the path of his motorcycle along Missouri 291 in Cass County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the deceased as Farren E. Boley.
Boley was headed north on Missouri 291 on a 1994 Harley Davidson when an eastbound 2014 Ford Focus crossed into his path at the south junction of Missouri 291 and Missouri 58.
Boley was thrown from the motorcycle when the two vehicles collided. The motorcycle then struck a westbound 1999 Pontiac Sunfire that was stopped.
Boley was flown to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
A family member posted a message to Facebook asking for prayers for his father-in-law. He later asked that people keep his wife and her family in their prayers because his father-in-law had died.
The son-in-law said Boley was a great man, father and grandfather.
