Morning Rush: Overlapping functions in KC, itchy oak mites, White Privilege Conference

Overlapping office functions in KC
A Kansas City budget analysis finds city government and the Police Department duplicate multiple functions and staffs. Just consolidating 5 or 10 percent could save taxpayers millions of dollars.
Dreaded oak mites are back
Victims in the Kansas City region began reporting oak mite bites during a late February warm spell, and the calls keep coming. It’s unclear what the unwelcome news means for the rest of the year. Donna McGuire reports that experts soon will be checking oak trees for possible clues.
White Privilege Conference in KC
The 18th White Privilege Conference comes to Kansas City for the first time, and leaders with the Communities Creating Opportunity organization that helped bring it here hope for a challenging, but inspiring, experience for everyone. Joe Robertson reports.
The came, they saw, they Ninja’d
With the iconic facade of Union Station looming in the background, more than 100 super athletes braved “floating steps,” a precarious log suspended over water, a devilish zip line and more Monday night as Kansas City welcomed the return of the hit NBC obstacle course competition show “American Ninja Warrior.”
Royals’ frustrations continue
The Royals’ 12-1 loss Monday against the White Sox, the Royals’ fifth straight loss following a four-game sweep in Texas, brought a franchise record that nobody wants to own: The offense has scored two runs or fewer in eight straight games.
