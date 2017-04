facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:22 KC police ask for help finding man and woman in video Pause 2:32 Witness describes standoff and arrest of man accused of killing Casey Eaton 1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs 0:58 Five things to know about Mark Allen Keeney 1:59 Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park 0:23 Lenexa firefighters battle fire at Mill Creek Apartments 3:00 White Privilege Conference coming to KC 0:41 Firefighters contain blaze at apartment complex 1:27 Smart house, healthier occupants 0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Two children were transported to area hospitals and two dogs were rescued from a fire at Mill Creek Apartments in Lenexa. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star