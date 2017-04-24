Morning Rush: Nursing home sex abuse, arrest in Casey Eaton case, gun stores up in arms

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
America’s hidden horror
Sexual abuse of residents in nursing homes, assisted-living centers and long-term care facilities hides behind apathy, our reluctance to get involved, faulty reporting systems and the failure to believe elderly and disabled Americans who have been sexually assaulted, raped and victimized. Mark Davis and Ian Cummings report.
Arrest in Casey Eaton slaying
The Kansas City, Kan., man accused of killing the sister of 10-year-old Pamela Butler, kidnapped and slain 18 years ago, surrendered Sunday morning following a five-hour standoff. Emenencio C. Lansdown was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Casey Eaton of Kansas City, Kan. Reporting by Robert A. Cronkleton and video by Shane Keyser.
Gun stores up in arms
Gun store burglaries nationwide are on the rise. But Ron Quick isn’t too worried. For him, concrete barricades and security cameras — among other things — are enough to protect his business. But the statistics show gun stores increasingly are becoming the targets of thieves, reports Kelsey Ryan.
March for Science
Reporter Rick Montgomery and photojournalist Tammy Ljungblad documented the March for Science demonstration. Thousands came out to support a wide variety of issues, from allaying global warming to funding medical research to protecting bees. Historians said the KC march and others around the nation were without precedent.
Editorial: Decide on KCI
The options at KCI are already well understood. Kansas City’s voters should decide this year what should be done with Kansas City International Airport.
