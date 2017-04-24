Local

April 24, 2017 7:54 AM

Morning Rush: Nursing home sex abuse, arrest in Casey Eaton case, gun stores up in arms

By Adam Darby

America’s hidden horror

Sexual abuse of residents in nursing homes, assisted-living centers and long-term care facilities hides behind apathy, our reluctance to get involved, faulty reporting systems and the failure to believe elderly and disabled Americans who have been sexually assaulted, raped and victimized. Mark Davis and Ian Cummings report.

Arrest in Casey Eaton slaying

The Kansas City, Kan., man accused of killing the sister of 10-year-old Pamela Butler, kidnapped and slain 18 years ago, surrendered Sunday morning following a five-hour standoff. Emenencio C. Lansdown was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Casey Eaton of Kansas City, Kan. Reporting by Robert A. Cronkleton and video by Shane Keyser.

Witness describes standoff and arrest of man accused of killing Casey Eaton

Seth Bohanon watched from across the street as Kansas City, Kan., police officers arrested the man accused of killing Casey Eaton.

Shane Keyser and Bob Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

Gun stores up in arms

Gun store burglaries nationwide are on the rise. But Ron Quick isn’t too worried. For him, concrete barricades and security cameras — among other things — are enough to protect his business. But the statistics show gun stores increasingly are becoming the targets of thieves, reports Kelsey Ryan.

Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs

Quick's Guns and Transfers is protected by concrete barriers, steel doors, security cameras and unfriendly dogs. Ron Quick is the owner of the Kansas City, Kan., gun store at 1007 Merriam Lane.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

March for Science

Reporter Rick Montgomery and photojournalist Tammy Ljungblad documented the March for Science demonstration. Thousands came out to support a wide variety of issues, from allaying global warming to funding medical research to protecting bees. Historians said the KC march and others around the nation were without precedent.

Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park

Coinciding with Earth Day, March for Science was held at Washington Square Park on Saturday in Kansas City. Organizers estimate about 3,000 people, many carrying handmade signs supporting science, took part in the event which featured speakers, a green Elvis and science for kids.

Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Editorial: Decide on KCI

The options at KCI are already well understood. Kansas City’s voters should decide this year what should be done with Kansas City International Airport.

