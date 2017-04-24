Four people, dogs escape early morning house fire in Kansas City

Four people escaped to a roof covering a porch when a fire broke out inside their Kansas City house early Monday.
Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. in the 4700 block of East 18th Street.
The people inside the house had broken through a second floor window and climbed on top of the porch to escape the flames, according to media reports. Firefighters helped the people from the roof to safety.
The fire, which is still under investigation, caused heavy damage to the back of the house. One of the residents suffered a cut to his hand.
Several dogs inside the house escaped the fire too.
