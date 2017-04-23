Two people found dead in Wal-Mart parking lot near the Legends in KCK

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Raw video: Police arrest man accused of killing Casey Eaton Pause 1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs 0:34 Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout 1:02 Casey Eaton remembered during a vigil in KCK 2:12 KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide 0:58 Five things to know about Mark Allen Keeney 1:07 Jury reaches verdict in Holton, Kan., sodomy trial 2:40 Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting 1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe 0:45 Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The vehicle where a man and woman were found dead was towed from a Walmart parking lot Sunday in Kansas City, Kan. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star