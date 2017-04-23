Two people found dead in Wal-Mart parking lot near the Legends in KCK

Two people were found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot across the street from the Legends Outlets shopping center in Kansas City, Kan.
The bodies were found about midmorning in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart store in the 10900 block of Parallel Avenue, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter.
Police did not know the causes of death.
Officer working 2 dead bodies in the parking lot at 109th & Parallel. Unknown cause at this times me.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 23, 2017
This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.
