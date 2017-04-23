Local

April 23, 2017 10:16 AM

Two people found dead in Wal-Mart parking lot near the Legends in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Two people were found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot across the street from the Legends Outlets shopping center in Kansas City, Kan.

The bodies were found about midmorning in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart store in the 10900 block of Parallel Avenue, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter.

Police did not know the causes of death.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

