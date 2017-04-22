Local

April 22, 2017 6:05 PM

Body found buried in Johnson County, Mo., farm leads to wife’s arrest

By Rick Montgomery

By Rick Montgomery

A 31-year-old Knob Noster woman was facing a second degree murder charge Saturday after authorities unearthed her husband’s body at a Johnson County, Mo., farm.

The Daily Star Journal reported that Jema Donahue was arrested about 1 a.m. after an investigation that led officers to the body of Javon Donahue, 31, buried in an undisclosed farm field.

Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a news release that investigators, acting on information, secured a search warrant for a rural location and found the body.

Authorities then located and questioned Jema Donahue before booking her. She is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Johnson County, Mo., jail.

A sheriff’s official on Saturday said no more information would be provided on the case until Monday.

Assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation are officers from the Warrensburg Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Kansas City Police Department, the Daily Star-Journal reported.

