Platte County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s support in finding teen runaway

A 16-year-old girl is missing from her home in south Platte County.
Authorities believe Madison Roberts ran away, possibly heading for Utah.
She was last seen Wednesday afternoon wearing blue jean shorts and a light-colored tank top, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Madison has blond hair and wears glasses.
Police do not believe she is endangered, but Sgt. Russell Smith said that authorities are now seeking the public’s help in locating the teen.
“We’re hoping someone sees her and gives us a call,” he said.
Anyone with information about Madison’s whereabouts is urged to call the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3210 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments