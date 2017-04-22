Local

April 22, 2017 11:26 AM

Platte County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s support in finding teen runaway

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

A 16-year-old girl is missing from her home in south Platte County.

Authorities believe Madison Roberts ran away, possibly heading for Utah.

She was last seen Wednesday afternoon wearing blue jean shorts and a light-colored tank top, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Madison has blond hair and wears glasses.

Police do not believe she is endangered, but Sgt. Russell Smith said that authorities are now seeking the public’s help in locating the teen.

“We’re hoping someone sees her and gives us a call,” he said.

Anyone with information about Madison’s whereabouts is urged to call the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3210 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring

A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring 1:03

A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring
Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout 0:34

Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout
KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide 2:12

KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos