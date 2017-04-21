KC man makes television debut Friday, set to move to L.A. on Sunday

A Kansas City-area man is making his network television debut Friday, two days before he relocates to Los Angeles to pursue an acting, modeling and skateboarding career.
KJ Dillard, who turned 20 Wednesday, has a brief nonspeaking appearance in “Rosewood,” a television drama starring veteran actor Morris Chestnut of “Boys in the Hood” fame.
Parallel to his skateboarding roots, Dillard portrays a skateboarder in the show’s Season 2, Episode 21, “Amparo & the American Dream.” It airs Friday at 7 p.m.
Dillard, a 2015 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, will watch the episode with family and friends at his grandmother’s home in Kansas City.
“I’m super blessed to have a family who is proud of me and is supporting me along this journey of mine,” Dillard said. “I couldn’t be more thankful.”
A chance encounter in March lead to the part. Dillard and a friend were on their way to a beach in Marina del Ray to skate when they noticed a casting call that day for skateboarders.
Both were chosen for nonspeaking roles in a skateboarding scene. A tradeoff was the opportunity to meet Chestnut, the show’s star.
“I was just hyped to be able to hang out with the cast on set and meet Morris Chestnut,” Dillard said. “He’s a super nice guy.”
Dillard said the first stop he makes in Cali will be at In-n-Out Burger.
“Then I’m going to hit up a few pro skateboarders to go skate somewhere,” he said.
Dillard added he’ll fly with just a backpack and suitcase Sunday.
“I’m definitely nervous but not scared, because I have connections out there who will have my back no matter what,” he said.
