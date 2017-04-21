Northwest Missouri State University closing its campus in St. Joseph

Northwest Missouri State University is shutting down its St. Joseph location.
One reason officials gave for deciding to close the location later this year is that students want the full campus life experience on Northwest’s main campus in Maryville.
“Additionally, the University is focused on creating efficiencies amid a shifting financial landscape that is straining resources at higher education institutions,” a university news release stated.
Northwest expects to save $450,000 to $500,000 in fiscal year 2018 by closing St. Joseph campus. The closure will result in the elimination of one staff position.
In recent years, Northwest has moved many of its face-to-face academic offerings in St. Joseph to online formats, with the exception of one graduate program in information systems that started this year.
“Students enrolled in our information systems master’s program have regularly provided feedback to faculty and leadership in the School of Computer Science and Information Systems about their desire to study in Maryville,” Northwest Provost Timothy Mottet said in a statement released Thursday.
“We also believe Northwest can continue to serve St. Joseph through the quality programing we offer at our Maryville campus as well as Northwest-Kansas City.”
Last fall Northwest opened a Northwest-Kansas City location at the Northland Innovation Campus through a partnership with the city of Gladstone and North Kansas City Schools. The innovation campus opened last fall in Gladstone.
The university also has a partnership with Metropolitan Community College for a fast tracking associate and bachelor’s degree programs.
