Lee's Summit home damaged after kitchen fire late Thursday

Fire investigators are trying to determine what ignited a kitchen fire late Thursday inside a Lee’s Summit residence.
Crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of S.W. Raintree Drive just after 10 p.m. Nothing was visible from the split-level single family residence when fire crews arrived. All of the occupants were outside.
Someone tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.
The residence was full of smoke when fire crews got inside. Flames from the kitchen had spread into the wall behind the stove and into the attic. Firefighters opened up the wall and removed a portion of the ceiling to put out the flames. It took fire crews about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The fire was contained to the kitchen but there was smoke damage to the rest of the house.
The fire started on the stove that turned on accidentally and ignited several nearby items.
No damage estimate was available. There are no reported injuries.
