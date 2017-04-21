KCK man killed in wreck remembered for love of fashion, big dreams and gentle nature

Albert C. Meeks Jr.’s plans to take on the fashion industry were beginning to take shape.
After years of sketching clothing designs, Meeks earned a fashion and marketing degree last year and was prepared to jettison his hometown of Kansas City, Kan.
Meeks’ goal was to land in New York, Atlanta or California.
“He wanted to be in a better place and make that dream come true,” his older sister, Carissa Meeks, said.
But those dreams ended early Sunday when Meeks died in a single-car wreck at 82nd Street and Troost Avenue.
Kansas City police were called to the scene about 2:30 a.m. Meeks had been northbound in his Cadillac on Troost when he apparently lost control of the car. The car crossed the center line and struck a metal utility pole on the west side of the road.
Meeks died at the scene.
As relatives prepared for the funeral, they are struggling with Meeks’ death.
“There’s a lot of hurt, a lot of pain,” said Meeks’ father, Albert C. Meeks Sr. “We don’t really know what happened.”
The visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Church of the Jesus Hour, 1119 N. 18th St. in Kansas City, Kan. A religious service begins at 11 a.m. at the church.
Meeks is remembered as humble, respectful and loving.
“He would always be the first person to tell someone that he loved them,” Carissa Meeks said. “He was quiet and if he had something to say, he would speak up and say it.”
Meeks worked several jobs after graduating from F.L. Schlagle High School, where he played basketball. He recently worked at two CitiGear clothing locations in Kansas City, Kan.
Meeks loved fashion. He loved to dress up and experiment with different clothing combinations. His dream was to become a fashion designer. Meeks carried sketches of clothing designs for both men and women in notebooks.
Three years ago, he launched and began promoting his own fashion that he called Unique Style and Unity or Us & U. Meeks never got a chance to sell anything from his fashion line.
Meeks realized part of his lifelong goal when he earned a degree in fashion and marketing from the Arts Institutes International-Kansas City.
“He was a special student. We remember him well,” said Amy Martin, campus president. “It is a tragic loss.”
Meeks loved sports, especially basketball, and attended House of Prayer Evangelistic in Kansas City, Kan. Meeks worked with youth and had been scheduled to play the role of Lazarus in the church Easter play.
Meeks was not married and did not have any children but he often looked after and took care of his nieces and nephews.
For many of the children, he was their only father figure, relatives said.
“There has been a lot of crying, not being able to understand what happened to a person as special as my brother,” Carissa Meeks said.
