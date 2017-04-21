Morning Rush: LGBT rights, Jacob Ewing acquitted, mom has to bury another child

1:07 Jury reaches verdict in Holton, Kan., sodomy trial Pause

2:24 'That's who I want to be.' Hundreds pay tribute to West Platte High Coach Danneman

0:58 Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed

1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera

0:49 How to escape from a sinking car

0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

1:49 Police recover stolen car from Missouri River — no one inside, owner reported safe

1:35 Video shows man shoving airline employee at KCI

0:40 Aerial video of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan