Morning Rush: LGBT rights, Jacob Ewing acquitted, mom has to bury another child

LGBT rights expansion
Allison Pecorin reports on a debate being waged by lawmakers in Jefferson City over whether gay people should be protected from losing their jobs and from other forms of discrimination because of their sexual orientation.
“Until we pass this legislation, I can still be fired from my job because I’m gay,” said Rep. Greg Razer, a KC Democrat co-sponsoring legislation to expand LGBT rights in Missouri.
KCK homicide victim was sister of Pamela Butler
Casey Eaton, who was was found fatally shot late Wednesday night in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kan., was the sister of Pamela Butler, the 10-year-old girl kidnapped and killed in 1999.
Cherri West, Pamela and Eaton’s mother, expressed disbelief in a social media post that she has to bury another daughter.
Jacob Ewing acquitted
Jacob Ewing, a 22-year-old, was acquitted Thursday afternoon of indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy charges in Holton, Kan. He had been accused of sodomizing a then-13-year-old girl in 2014.
The case raised concerns about the prospect of an impartial jury during jury selection.
Melinda Henneberger of The Star’s editorial board documented the treatment — much of it positive — of Jacob Ewing in Holton, Kan.
Kansas revenue forecast improves
Hunter Woodall reports that Kansas’ estimated tax collections will increase between the current fiscal year and June 2019. It’s the first positive forecast reported in three years by the group.
But hopeful moods should be tempered; Woodall writes Kansas still faces a $900 million budget shortfall over the next two fiscal years.
West Platte coach remembered
Coach Nathan Danneman was remembered by his West Platte football and wrestling players, family and friends at the school Thursday evening. The 37-year-old died in a car wreck Wednesday.
One former player who attended, Hank Bartee, said Coach Danneman is “in a bench-off with Jesus in Heaven right now, and he’s winning.”
