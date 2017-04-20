Morning Rush: Toni Anderson questions, West Platte coach dies, ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Here’s what you need to know:
Questions about Toni Anderson’s death
At first, it seems hard to believe that Toni Anderson could have driven off a Parkville boat ramp and drowned in the river. But those who work in the world of watery graves say it happens all the time, Ian Cummings and Glenn Rice report.
West Platte High School coach dies
West Platte High School head football and wrestling coach Nathan A. Danneman died Wednesday evening when a tractor-trailer crossed the median of Interstate 29 and and struck three vehicles near the exit to Camden Point. By Robert A. Cronkleton.
“American Ninja Warrior” in KC
In a life filled with extraordinary feats, one in particular landed 70-year-old Richard Talavera of Prairie Village a spot in the “American Ninja Warrior” competition in Kansas City. “I can do a handstand on a skateboard,” he says calmly.
At 70, Richard Talavera will compete on “Ninja Warrior,” by Aaron Randle
“American Ninja Warrior” in KC: What you need to know, by Aaron Randle
Jason Vargas: Just what the Royals need
Sam Mellinger: The Royals’ bats stink right now, and if that doesn’t improve, this season isn’t going anywhere. But the pitchers — and none more than Jason Vargas — have been good enough that the Royals are still .500, with no major ground to make up, waiting for the hitters to do their part.
Jason Vargas slays Giants, Royals beat Madison Bumgarner, by Rustin Dodd
Last wishes: Use video
When you’re rushed to the hospital in critical condition and unconscious, doctors and family members suddenly have to make all kinds of decisions about your treatment. Andy Marso reports that experts say people should make video recordings about the treatment they want before they become patients.
Star editorial: When a sexual predator tries to teach your child
Worried parents are asking unsettling questions after a job-hopping North Kansas City middle school teacher was charged with sexually assaulting a Smithville teen. Must school districts wait for a conviction to get a read on a problem teacher?
Comments