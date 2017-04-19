Local

April 19, 2017 9:48 PM

One killed, two injured after three-vehicle collision shuts down I-29 in Platte County

By Toriano Porter

One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle wreck Wednesday night that shut down both directions of Interstate 29 in Platte County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a semitrailer and two passenger vehicles were involved in the wreck about 7 p.m. near mile marker 30 in Platte County.

The wreck shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway. The closure was expected to last for hours, according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.

Transportation officials rerouted traffic to Missouri 371.

The survivors were seriously injured, according to the patrol.

