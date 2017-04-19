One killed, two injured after three-vehicle collision shuts down I-29 in Platte County

One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle wreck Wednesday night that shut down both directions of Interstate 29 in Platte County.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a semitrailer and two passenger vehicles were involved in the wreck about 7 p.m. near mile marker 30 in Platte County.
The wreck shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway. The closure was expected to last for hours, according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.
Breaking: NB/SB I-29 @ MM 30.0 is closed due to deadly crossover crash. Closure is expected to last for several hours. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/ynJc4Ciwva— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 20, 2017
Transportation officials rerouted traffic to Missouri 371.
Breaking: Due to deadly I-29 crossover crash- traffic is being rerouted to Route 371. #kctraffic #besafe pic.twitter.com/nkLCOBqhki— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 20, 2017
The survivors were seriously injured, according to the patrol.
