Reigning Miss Missouri USA doubles up, leads online voting competition for Miss USA

The reigning Miss Missouri USA is leading an online poll to secure a spot in the round of 15 during the annual Miss USA beauty pageant next month in Las Vegas.
Bayleigh Dayton had nearly 950 votes Wednesday, more than double the 375 votes she had Tuesday.
The closest competition is Lauren Roush of West Virginia, with 387 votes, the same as the day before.
The contestant with the most online votes will automatically advance to the round of 15 during the 2017 Miss USA pageant May 14 in Las Vegas. The contest will air live on Fox from Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Voting is open until then.
You can vote for Dayton online.
Dayton, 23, is a flight attendant and model. She lives in Lee’s Summit and is a graduate of Baylor University and Notre Dame de Sion High School in Kansas City. She became the first African-American woman named Miss Missouri USA last fall.
The winner of the Miss USA pageant will advance to the Miss Universe contest later this year.
