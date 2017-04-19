KC police release name of the woman killed in two-car wreck on Chouteau Trafficway

Krealonna M. Willis was killed in a collision Monday after her car was sideswiped by another car on Chouteau Trafficway, just south of Gardner Avenue.
Kansas City police were called to the wreck just before 10 a.m. The wreck happened on an elevated bridge span on Chouteau Trafficway.
Investigators said Willis was southbound when a Ford Mustang, also southbound, sideswiped her. The collision caused Willis’ Saturn to hit the concrete barrier along the right edge of the roadway. The car then flipped three times.
Willis died at the scene. The male driver of the Mustang remained at the scene until investigators arrived.
