Morning Rush: Improving KC’s health at YMCA, sodomy trial, KC gets NCAA championships

Cerner executive brings talents to YMCA
At Cerner, the Cleveland Clinic and Oxford, Daphne Bascom built a world-class medical resume. Now, she’ll give up her executive suite at Cerner to work for the Kansas City YMCA. “It probably was not the move my financial planner would have me make,” Bascom told The Star. “But … I think there’s a lot of great things I can do at the Y.”
Topeka hospital
Hunter Woodall and Andy Marso report on the possible closure of a Topeka hospital. SCL Health, which owns St. Francis Health Center, said that with or without a new owner, the hospital will close in the summer. And finding a new owner could be a challenge. The issue brings renewed calls to expand Medicaid in the state.
The Kansas City Star’s editorial board writes that had Medicaid expansion already been approved, the hospital would be more likely to remain open.
KC gets more NCAA championships
The Sprint Center will host the NCAA Division I men’s basketball Midwest Regional in 2019, Blair Kerkhoff reports. More championships in other sports will come to the area over the next few years, but Kerkhoff writes the city was shut out of other events hosted here in the past.
Sodomy trial
A Holton, Kan., man’s trial began this week. During jury selection Monday, potential jurors seemed to question the 13-year-old victim’s veracity. One man said that if she looks 18, “that’s on her.”
Royals squander solid pitching
Rustin Dodd writes the Royals’ solid pitching effort from starter Jason Hammel and gritty contribution from the bullpen were wasted in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Giants in extra innings. Maria Torres details how, in the 10th, a chance at a walk off was wiped away by an overturned call at first.
