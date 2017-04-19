Fatal rear-end crash reported on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal rear-end crash on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kan., early Wednesday.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 12:43 a.m. on southbound I-635 just south of Interstate 70.
The driver of a vehicle traveling at high speeds was ejected when it overtook and rear-ended a second vehicle, according to a prelminary crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Further details were not available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
